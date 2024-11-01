See Rock Stars in Their Halloween Costumes

Halloween only comes once a year, a night for everyone to be someone – or something — they're not.

This year, most rock musicians appeared to take the spooky route. Paul Stanley somehow put together a costume that made it look as though his head was being carted around by an enormous Frankenstein monster — "HAPPY HALLOWEEN from me and my buddy..." he wrote online. Slash donned what looked to be a terrifying ape mask, but kept his signature top hat on for a photo with his girlfriend.

Other people went with a sweeter approach. The newly minted Rock Hall member Peter Frampton shared a photo of himself and his granddaughter, both dressed as characters from the children's TV show Bluey, smiling ear to ear. Billy Joel shared a photo of two of his kids, one dressed as Beetlejuice and the other as Taylor Swift.

Some bands even played shows on Halloween night and went all out for the occasion. The Black Crowes and their band appeared on stage as a gang of skeletons. "The Black 'Dead' Crowes," as their social media post put it. Meanwhile Duran Duran took the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City dressed as a fearsome looking pirate crew, a fitting move considering many of the set list's songs were from their 2023 Halloween-themed album, Danse Macabre.

But there's more. Take a look below at some of this year's best costume selections.