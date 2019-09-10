Rock Solders! Are You Down?

Founding Kiss guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame member Ace Frehley released his highly-anticipated second collection of eleven rock 'n' roll covers titled, Origins Vol. 2 today via eOne.

The record acts as the sequel to Frehley’s 2016 album Origins Vol. 1 and continues his reflections on a lifetime in music and inspiration with friends that make guest appearances such as Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, former Kiss comrade Bruce Kulick, John 5, and Lita Ford who returns on vocals.

Frehley and company tackle high energy versions of deep cuts and classics by the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, and more crucial touchstones of rock. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history — having recorded, rebranded and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove," "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" throughout his eight previous studio efforts — this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist.

Describing the process in selecting the songs on this album, Ace comments, "I just thought about the songs that I used to play in clubs when I was doing other people's material. I went through my album collection and thought about the songs that influenced me the most. It was fun picking out the songs. It's a pretty well-rounded record and I think the fans will enjoy it." That spirit of fun is carried through with exquisite execution and guitar aficionados are going to enjoy Frehley's fresh interpretations of these classic songs.

Origins Vol. 2 is out now.