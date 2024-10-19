2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Red Carpet Photo Gallery

Some of music's biggest stars walked the red carpet ahead of Saturday night's 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony - and Flavor Flav was there to greet each and every one of them.

On Friday the Public Enemy rapper announced that he would be "your inductee MC live on socials from Cleveland, at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, celebrating fellow inductees and 'welcoming them to the family.'" Public Enemy were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

You can see dozens of photos from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet below.

As you can see from the pictures below Flav took his job seriously, enthusiastically greeting everybody from Foreigner to Cher to Billy Idol as they made their arrivals to the ceremony.

Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Foreigner Lead 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class

Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, the Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest and Kool & the Gang are the eight inductees in the performer category at this year's Rock Hall induction. MC5, Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will receive the Musical Excellence award.

The event will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream on-demand afterward. Highlights from the event will be broadcast during a TV special titled 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing Jan. 1, 2025 on ABC.