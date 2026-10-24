Saturday Night Live has been running since 1975 with over 50 seasons under its belt. Allow us to throw a few more statistics at you...

In that time, the iconic television show has broadcast nearly 1,000 musical guest appearances. Out of those, Paul Simon holds the record for the most individual guest appearances with 18 total episodes, which includes both solo spots and duets with other people. Simon also was the very first person to serve as both musical guest and host on the same episode, something that's happened nearly 50 times on the show.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl is the most frequent overall artist/collaborator, having performed on sixteen episodes since 1992. "One of the great luxuries of my life is that I've had the honor to play that show," he told Seth Meyers in 2021, "so, I got to see all of these amazing casts."

READ MORE: 16 Artists Who Have Pulled Double Duty on 'Saturday Night Live'

That all sounds like a lot of music, and it is. SNL's musical guests have run the gamut in genre, age, experience and just about everything else, making it a great place to catch up with your favorite artists or maybe even discover someone new.

However, not everyone has had the opportunity to appear on the show, and there are some huge names in rock that simply haven't had the honor — at least not yet. In the below (non-exhaustive) gallery, we're taking a look at 20 Rock Artists Who Have Never Played Saturday Night Live...But Still Could. For these acts, it's not too late to make their SNL debut live from New York.