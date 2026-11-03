Tesla Announces Expanded 2027 Tour Dates

Tesla has added to their 2027 concert calendar with the announcement of expanded tour dates.

The beloved hard rock group will be making stops across America in the spring. Newly announced shows include March 17 at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois, March 19 at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, and two shows in April at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in New Hampshire.

These new dates follow on the heels of Tesla’s announcement of a 2027 Las Vegas residency, set to take place at the House of Blues located in the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. This will mark the fifth time Tesla has returned to the Vegas venue, a partnership which first began in 2023.

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Additionally, Tesla has announced a handful of festival dates for 2027, including performances at Boardwalk Rock, the Monsters of Rock Cruise and Styx’s Rockin’ in Paradise event. The full list of Tesla’s announced 2027 shows can be found below.

Tesla 2027 Tour Dates

Feb. 26 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

Feb. 27 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

March 5 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues

March 6 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues

March 10 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues

March 12 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues

March 13 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues

March 17 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live Rockford

March 19 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

March 20 - St. Louis @ River City Casino & Hotel

April 9 - Shipshewana, IN @ The Blue Gate Music Hall / Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

April 23 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

April 24 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 6–11 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027 (departing Los Angeles, CA to Ensenada, Mexico)

May 15 - Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock festival

Oct. 7 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends