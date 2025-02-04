Watch Kiss and Motley Crue ‘Rock Against Drugs’ in ‘80s MTV Ads

Despite not fully agreeing with the methods of the Reagan administration's "Just Say No" campaign, some of the '80s biggest rock stars shared anti-drug messages on their own terms with MTV's Rock Against Drugs commercial series.

"For millions of teen-age rock fans grappling with the temptations of drug and alcohol abuse, Nancy Reagan's 'Just Say No' just does not work," declared music industry veteran and Rock Against Drugs producer Danny Goldberg in a 1987 Los Angeles Times opinion piece. "Most rockers have rejected any association with 'Just Say No' because they believe its condescending tone conflicts with what they feel is the emotional honesty of rock 'n' roll."

After already being subjected to having warning labels added to their records as a result of Tipper Gore and the PMRC's "Filthy Fifteen" campaign, the musicians involved in the Rock Against Drugs campaign sought to take control of the narrative by sharing their drug experiences or advice in a way that felt authentic to them.

"Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss have been telling fans for more than 10 years not to take drugs," Goldberg noted. Stanley's commercial features him surrounded by beautiful women at a party, sarcastically noting what he's "lost" by not doing drugs: "I've got no friends, I don't get invited to any parties. Women ignore me... I don't even have a real job."

Simmons in unrecognizable at the start of his commercial, appearing in a monster mask declaring "drugs are great, drugs make me strong." He then tears off the mask and stares very earnestly into the camera. "You believe that crap? You believe all that stuff they're handing you about drugs? You want to believe in something? How about yourself. Don't do drugs."

Of course, some critics were quick to point out the risk of hypocrisy involved when musicians who had their own public struggles or legal issues with substance abuse tried to offer advice on clean living. Some of the musicians involved in the campaign, such as Belinda Carlisle, later admitted that their own drug problems continued long after they appeared in their commercials.

"Rock against drugs, what a fucking name. Somebody was high when they came up with this title," comedian Sam Kinison noted on 1988's Have You Seen Me Lately? album. "Hello, listen don't get caught with drugs," he intones in the serious voice of a fictional rock star, "or you'll have to do a commercial, just like this one..." (Tragically, soon after reportedly getting sober himself, Kinison was killed by a drunk driver in 1992.)

But it's hard to argue with the intentions of this campaign, or the sincerity of the artists involved. "A good friend of mine, Sid Vicious, died from drugs," Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones plainly declared in his commercial. "I nearly died from drugs. Drugs suck."

