Watch Robert Trujillo Join His Son Tye Onstage With Korn

Last week marked our annual Take Your Child to Work Day, but Tye Trujillo bucked tradition by bringing his dad — Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo — along to his latest gig over the weekend.

As previously reported, the younger Trujillo is currently on tour with Korn, filling in during the band's South American dates due to "unforeseen circumstances" keeping regular bassist Fieldy off the road. The schedule brought them to Lima on April 29 — and as you can see in the fan-shot footage below, the set included a double dose of Trujillo during the night's rendition of "Blind."

As Robert told GloboPlay (via Loudwire), he's been enjoying watching Tye onstage in such a high-profile setting. "It’s a beautiful thing, ’cause he’s still a 12-year-old and he still acts wild and crazy, as a 12-year-old should, but when it comes to music, he’s very focused," he pointed out. "And with Korn, it’s funny, because I haven’t shown him anything at all for the Korn stuff — I’ve been too busy and I’ve been out of town a lot — and he’s taking this opportunity very serious."

The Lima show marked the end of Trujillo's brief Korn tenure, concluding Korn's South American tour obligations and giving the band a few days off before they rejoin Fieldy at the Carolina Rebellion festival in Concord, N.C., on May 6. Whatever's next for Tye, it sounds like he's ready to play for whoever comes calling; as guitarist Munky told NME, "When we go to the shows, he’s got people wanting his picture and his autograph – he’s a little overwhelmed, but he’s handling himself just like his dad, which is cool, collected and modest."

