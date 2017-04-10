Robert Trujillo’s 12-Year-Old Son Is Playing Bass for Korn

Tye Trujillo, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's 12-year-old son, is in the family business — and his latest gig will see him serving as stand-in bassist for Korn during the group's upcoming South American tour.

Citing "unforeseen circumstances" barring their regular bassist Fieldy from making the trip, the band announced Trujillo's short-term arrival on social media, writing, "We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May."

The Korn dates, which will take Trujillo to Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru, are scheduled to continue through April 29. The band's first U.S. show with Fieldy back in the lineup is scheduled for the Carolina Rebellion festival in Concord, N.C. on May 6, continuing their tour in support of their 12th studio LP, The Serenity of Suffering, which debuted at No. 4 upon its arrival in stores last October.

While Trujillo's age might make him something of a surprising choice for Korn, he's gigged steadily for several years now, and picked up a handful of high-profile shows along the way. In 2015, his band the Helmets performed at Lollapalooza's Kidpalooza, and the following year, the group appeared at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, Calif. — with the elder Trujillo sitting in for a father-son bass jam. You can check out fan-shot footage from the latter performance below.

