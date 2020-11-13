Sons of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and STP Members Form Band

The sons of Slash, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Scott Weiland from Stone Temple Pilots have formed Suspect208. Their debut single, "Long Awaited," can be heard below.

Suspect208's drummer London Hudson, 18-year old son of the Guns N' Roses guitarist, announced the group on Instagram by posting a picture of himself, Tye Trujillo and Noah Weiland along with guitarist Niko Tsangaris. "Me and the boys from @suspect208_ released our first single 'Long Awaited,'" he wrote. "Out everywhere now! Link in bio, check it out, we got more shit coming soon! #208shit."

"Long Awaited" is reminiscent of Stone Temple Pilots' later work, with glam-inspired guitars, pop harmonies and several musical detours. They've also thrown in a touch of Velvet Revolver, which featured Hudson and Weiland's fathers.

Weiland, who is a few days shy of his 20th birthday, is the oldest of the bunch. Yet three of the band's members have quite a bit of high-profile experience.

Childhood friends Hudson and Tsangaris have been working together for about four years in Classless Act, and even opened up for Slash at the Hollywood Palladium in 2019. Three years ago, Tye Trujillo, at the age of 12, found himself filling in for Korn bassist Fieldy during a tour of South America. Those dates concluded with Robert joining his son onstage for "Blind."

"It’s a beautiful thing, ’cause he’s still a 12-year-old and he still acts wild and crazy, as a 12-year-old should," the elder Trujillo said about his son. "But when it comes to music, he’s very focused. And with Korn, it’s funny, because I haven’t shown him anything at all for the Korn stuff — I’ve been too busy and I’ve been out of town a lot — and he’s taking this opportunity very serious."

Listen to Suspect208's 'Long Awaited'