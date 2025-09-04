Robert Plant has released the third advanced track from his upcoming album, Saving Grace.

"Chevrolet" follows the release of "Everybody's Song" and "Gospel Plough" over the past couple of months.

You can hear "Chevrolet" below.

The track is actually an interpretation of Donovan's 1965 song "Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)," which was an adaptation of Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy's 1930 blues cut "Can I Do It for You."

Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy recorded the original version of "When the Levee Breaks" — a standout and closing track on Led Zeppelin's fourth album from 1971 — in 1929.

Saving Grace arrives on Sept. 26 and will be Plant's 12th solo record. It's his first album since 2021's Alison Krauss collaboration, Raise the Roof; Plant's previous solo album is 2017's Carry Fire.

Who Plays on Robert Plant's 'Saving Grace' Album?

The upcoming album is named after the band that Plant founded in 2019 with singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

"It's an impressive collection of people now," Plant said. "I can't tell you how lucky I feel about this. What I am really impressed by is this living, new world of whatever this music is. With this mélange of music, song and voice, anywhere and everywhere is the way to see the road ahead."

You can see the album's track listing below.

Saving Grace features covers of songs by Moby Grape ("It's a Beautiful Day Today"), Blind Willie Johnson ("Soul of a Man"), Low ("Everybody's Song") and the Low Anthem ("Ticket Taker"). The album continues Plant's exploration of Americana and roots music, which began with 2007's Raising Sand, his first collaboration with Krauss.

Where Is Robert Plant Playing in 2025?

The group originally got together for some low-key shows around the time of the pandemic in the small English village where Plant now lives. They have performed in Europe and the U.K. over the past six years and recently concluded a tour there.

In October, Plant and Saving Grace will begin their first North American tour. They are currently scheduled for 15 shows starting on Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and ending on Nov. 3 in Valley Center, California.

You can see the tour dates below.

Robert Plant, 'Saving Grace' Track Listing

As I Roved Out

It’s A Beautiful Day Today

Soul Of A Man

Ticket Taker

I Never Will Marry

Higher Rock

Too Far From You

Everybody's Song

Gospel Plough

Robert Plant & Saving Grace Tour Dates

October 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre Wheeling

November 2 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

November 3 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

November 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

November 6 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

November 8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

November 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

November 12 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

November 13 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

November 15 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

November 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

November 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 21 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

November 22 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway

November 23 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Social