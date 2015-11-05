Hear Robert Plant’s Long-Awaited New Song with Alison Krauss

Robert Plant's first collaboration with Alison Krauss since their blockbuster 2007 album Raising Sand has arrived. Here's a chance to listen to "Light of Christmas Day," a song from the upcoming motion picture Love the Coopers, before it's available for purchase on Nov. 13.

In the seven years since the rootsy Raising Sand, both Plant and Krauss have focused on separate projects – though there was one earlier aborted attempt, in 2009, to create a follow up. Plant has said they walked away because they couldn't come up with suitable material. Later, Krauss – perhaps jokingly; at least, we hope so – floated the idea of bringing Daft Punk into their creative process.

Other than the occasional live appearance, however, nothing substantive has ever come of it – until now. Their voices intertwine once again in the video above, even as scenes and dialogue from the film are interspersed throughout.

Directed by Jessie Nelson, Love the Coopers stars John Goodman, Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Wilde and others in a plot that finds four generations of the Cooper family converging on Christmas Eve when a series of unlikely events take place. Nelson previously wrote and directed both Corrina, Corrina and I Am Sam.

Robert Plant's most recent studio project, recorded with the Sensational Space Shifters, was 2014's Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar. The platinum-selling Raising Sand eventually won six Grammys, including album of the year.

