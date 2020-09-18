Rob Halford gained control of his issues with drink and drugs decades ago. But that doesn't mean he's free of every bad habit.

“I love my movies and my Netflix," Halford tells GQ, "but don’t get me on my Amazon Prime at three in the morning when I can’t sleep! My other half, Thomas, will ask me, ‘What is that at the gate?’ And I usually haven’t a clue because I just ordered something late at night. It’s almost like an addiction, to be quite frank. And if you’ve got addictions, which most musicians do, you need a fix somehow. … My addiction these days is definitely Amazon Prime.”

The Judas Priest frontman is discussing aspects of his life that he's never made public before as part of a forthcoming memoir. Confess: The Autobiography is due next month.

Elsewhere in the interview, he was asked to reveal the secret to a long-lasting relationship.

“Thomas and I have been together about 1,000 years, but here’s a simple equation,” Halford said. “He does the cooking and I do the dishes. It’s as simple as that. And you can take that through to every other level in your relationship. It has to be 50-50. If it’s 75-25, it’s wonky and you have to be perfectly balanced. You have to constantly work at it and that can be hard, but otherwise things can dry up and go stale.”

Halford also explained why John Lennon was the person who had the most influence on him.

“I’ve always been a big Beatles fan and always will be. … I just feel that what he was offering about striving for world peace was an incredibly moving and powerful thing to do,” Halford said. “He was an ambassador for world peace. He wasn’t Gandhi; he had a different take on it. But as far as what he was trying to achieve – and add to that the incredible music he wrote with Paul McCartney. For me, musically and personally, in the way he conducted himself and the way he had that incredible indestructible self belief, he is a big one.

“He always had this great gift, this great oratory gift to engage people and explain his feelings," Halford added. "I’m sure he’d still be doing great music and making a difference today if he’d been able to.”



The Best Song From Every Judas Priest Album