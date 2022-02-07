Ringo Starr Announces Summer 2022 All-Starr Band Tour

Ringo Starr is hitting the road with his All Starr Band this summer for a monthlong tour featuring longtime bandmates and the return of All Starr alum Edgar Winter.

You can see the tour dates below.

The band — which includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Winter — will kick off the trek on May 27 in Rama, Ontario, and conclude on June 26 in Clearwater, Fla. Tickets are on sale now; more information can be found at Starr's website.

"I can't wait to get back out on the road and play," Starr said in a statement. "This is the longest I've been off the road in years — up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs — and I've really missed it. Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me, and it's going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again."

Starr has kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic by releasing two EPs, Zoom In and Change the World, in 2021. He also released the commemorative Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs retrospective book and will soon issue a new Beatles coffee-table book titled Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band 2022 Tour

May 27 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

May 28 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

May 30 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 2 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theater (with the Avett Brothers)

June 3 - Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater

June 4 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion (with the Avett Brothers)

June 6 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 7 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 8 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

June 11 - Easton, PA @ State Theater

June 12 - Providence, RI @ PPAC

June 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

June 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

June 17 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

June 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

June 21 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center

June 24 - St. Augustine, FL @ The AMP

June 25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

June 26 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall