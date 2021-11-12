Ringo Starr to Teach MasterClass on Drumming

Ringo Starr is the latest celebrity to sign on as an instructor for MasterClass. The legendary Beatle will teach drumming and creative collaboration in a course that’s set to launch Nov. 22.

Ringo’s involvement was announced during MasterClass' inaugural First Look event, where the company revealed their upcoming line of courses, new learning experiences and initiatives to aid underserved communities.

"MasterClass puts you in the room with the world's best, giving members unprecedented access to the greatest minds of our time," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Today's announcements will expand that opportunity with new classes, features, integrations and partnerships that will help deliver access to the platform to more people in more ways and in more places.”

MasterClass allows subscribers to access tutorials and lectures from experts in their respective fields. Tom Morello, Carlos Santana, and Metallica are among the rockers who have previously taught classes for the popular education program.

Starr’s involvement in MasterClass continues a busy year for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. Change the World, Ringo’s most recent EP, was released in September. The highly anticipated new version of the Let It Be documentary, helmed by Academy Award winning director Peter Jackson, debuts Nov. 25. Starr has been especially supportive of the new cut, describing it as a "six-hour masterpiece” that better reflects the fun the band was having in the studio. “‘There was lots of laughter, I was there, we were laughing, we were having fun. We were playing and doing what we do.”

Meanwhile, Ringo and his All-Starr Band are scheduled to return to touring in 2022.