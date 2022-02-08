Rickie Lee Jones Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Rickie Lee Jones has announced a 14-date tour, her first extended trek since 2019.

The singer-songwriter kicks off her 2022 voyage with a performance on March 1 in Annapolis, Md. From there, Jones tours extensively throughout the eastern states before concluding with a stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The tour comes roughly one year after Jones released her memoir Last Chance Texaco: The Chronicles of an American Troubadour. The autobiography covered various aspects of the singer’s life and career, including battles with substance abuse and her tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with singer Tom Waits.

Jones' self-titled debut album was released in 1979 and featured guest appearances by Dr. John, Randy Newman and Michael McDonald. An appearance on Saturday Night Live thrust Jones into the mainstream, quickly giving the budding star a national spotlight. The singer’s song "Chuck E.’s in Love" eventually reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, helping Rickie Lee Jones earn platinum sales.

By 1980 Jones had graced the cover of Rolling Stone and won the Grammy for Best New Artist. Though she'd fail to reach the same commercial heights of her debut release, the singer carved out a long and impressive career lasting more than 40 years. She's released a total of 14 studio albums, including her most recent LP, Kicks, in 2019.

Tickets for Jones’ upcoming performances are on sale now. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Rickie Lee Jones 2022 Tour

March 1 - Rams Head On Stage @ Annapolis, Md.

March 3 - Tarrytown Music Hall @ Tarrytown, N.Y.

March 4 - The Center for the Arts @ Natick, Mass.

March 5 - Shalin Liu Performance Center @ Rockport, Mass.

March 6 - Back Porch Festival, Academy of Music @ Northampton, Mass.

March 8 - Center for the Arts @ Homer, N.Y.

March 9 - The Kate @ Old Saybrook, Ct.

March 11 - Infinity Hall @ Hartford, Ct.

March 12 - Jeanne Rimsky Theater @ Port Washington, N.Y.

March 13 - The Knauer Theater @ West Chester, Pa.

March 15 - Musikfest @ Bethlehem, Pa.

March 17-18 - Winery Pier 57 @ New York, N.Y.

March 19 - Levon Helm Studios @ Woodstock, N.Y.

April 29-May 8 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @ New Orleans, La.