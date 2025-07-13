Richie Sambora reportedly underwent emergency surgery after breaking his hand while playing touch football.

The former Bon Jovi guitarist is said to recovering well after having his hand re-broken and reset to correct the original injury, which happened at some point in April.

A source close to Sambora told People magazine that despite it being an "arduous, slow and painful process," doctors say the guitarist's healing rate is double what is expected for such an injury.

"He caught a ball and some guy gave him a touch right into a curb," the unnamed source explained. "He was completely swollen, and fractured his hand in two places." Despite the injury Sambora performed live May 2 at the Unbridled Eve Gala, part of the annual Kentucky Derby festivities.

"When he told the doctor he was going to the Derby, the doctor said 'You're out of your mind.' But [Sambora] said, 'See ya! I'm going,'" the clearly very impressed source recalled. "That's the kind of guy Richie is. He's a man of his word."

On Friday Sambora celebrated his 66th birthday by releasing a new song entitled "Born to Rock," which you can hear below. "Hey everyone! I'm almost back!," he declared in a post sent soon afterwards. "Thank you my friends and fans all over the world for the love, support and the faith to listen. Sending love and gratitude backatcha."

Hear Richie Sambora Perform 'Born to Rock'