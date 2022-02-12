Richie Faulkner Reveals How Single-Guitar Judas Priest Could Work

Richie Faulkner said he was fairly sure he could have covered the role of being Judas Priest’s only guitarist after Rob Halford suggested the idea.

The frontman recently admitted it had been entirely his suggestion to retire touring guitarist and producer Andy Sneap without replacing him. It was thought Glenn Tipton, who’d had to step back as a result of health issues, would continue to appear on a semi-regular basis. However the concept lasted a matter of days before the backlash led to it being scrapped.

“Rob called me up and he said, 'Falcon, would you be able to handle all the guitar parts on your own without a second guitar player?’” Faulkner said in a recent episode of In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie (video below). “And I said, ‘Yeah, I probably would be able to handle them.’ It would probably take a bit of moving around and doing things a bit differently; a couple more pedals and stuff like that.’” He continued: “I think one time Priest were a four-piece and he was thinking about going back to that and Glenn coming out when he could. I think that was the idea in his mind. And I said, ‘Whatever you wanna do, boss. If that’s what you’re thinking, if everyone else is on board with it, whatever you wanna do.’”

He reported that he’d “ bought three harmonizer pedals to try some stuff out” and explained his confidence over delivering a full show without the band’s traditional twin-guitar approach. “The set we've got at the moment, apart from the rhythm guitar underneath the solos, there's not a lot of harmony stuff going on… I’ve been playing Thin Lizzy in cover bands all my life with one guitar. You work out both parts anyway.”

He noted: “Long story short, we went back on the decision.”

Watch Richie Faulkner’s Interview