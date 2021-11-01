Radiohead Unveil Previously Unreleased Song ‘Follow Me Around’

Radiohead have released the previously unissued song "Follow Me Around" along with a new music video.

You can hear the song and watch the video, which was directed by Us (the Rolling Stones, Harry Styles) and stars Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Mare of Easttown), below.

"Follow Me Around" was first performed at sound checks on tour following the release of 1997's O.K. Computer and soon became a fan favorite. A semiofficial recording of the track appeared in the 1998 band documentary Meeting People Is Easy, which featured Radiohead performing the song at a sound check in Fukuoka, Japan. It finally made its way into a set list in 2000, when singer Thom Yorke performed an acoustic version of the song at a concert in Toronto.

After O.K. Computer, a series of fruitful new writing sessions provided the band with an abundance of material. "We're still not sure how we're going to release them or what order we're going to put them in, or how long the record's going to be," guitarist Jonny Greenwood told KCRW at the time. "But we certainly had too much for one record." The band split the material into two albums, 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac, but some songs, like "Follow Me Around," were left on the cutting-room floor.

The track will appear on Radiohead's KID A MNESIA, an expanded reissue of both albums that comes out on Friday. In addition to remastered versions of the two original albums, the set includes a third disc, Kid Amnesiae, which features "alternate versions and elements" of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-sides. The band also recently unveiled another previously unreleased studio recording, "If You Say the Word," from the upcoming set.