Queen to Release ‘Queen Rock Montreal’ on 4K, Blu-ray, 2CD and 3LP May 10

Queen Rock Montreal captures the world’s most iconic rock band at the very peak of their live powers. Recorded in 1981 and recently released as a record-breaking digitally restored IMAX concert film, this landmark moment in the band’s history is now being released as both double Blu-Ray and double 4K Ultra High Definition packages, plus double CD and triple vinyl packages. Both come May 10th.

Queen were on all-conquering form when they returned to Montreal, Canada for the fourth time in November 1981 to play two huge concerts at the 18,000-seat Forum.

This pair of Montreal concerts marked an historic moment for Queen. After their massive success in the 1970s, the band entered the 80s bigger than ever, with the hugely successful The Game album producing their two biggest ever US singles in "Another One Bites The Dust" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" (both Billboard No.1’s), followed by the UK No.1 single "Under Pressure."

The double 4K package features this historic performance for the first time in 4K, scanned from the original 35mm negative to ensure the highest possible resolution, with Dolby Atmos sound. The film is presented in full-screen (echoing more closely the way the film was originally shot) on disc 1 and widescreen on disc 2. Both discs feature SDR and HDR dynamic range options. In addition, the most famous 21 minutes in rock & roll history – Queen’s electric performance at Live Aid has been upscaled to high definition for the first time ever, and features brand new stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos sound mixes.