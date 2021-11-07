Queen’s Roger Taylor Jams With 11-Year-Old Viral Drumming Star

Queen’s Roger Taylor is the latest rocker to team with 11-year-old viral drumming star Nandi Bushell.

In the video, which can be seen below, the two drummers initially battle one another, trading various fills until Taylor eventually throws down his sticks and accepts defeat. “I am done!,” the Queen drummer proclaims. “I give up.”

The duo then proceed to jam together on the classic Queen track “We Are the Champions.”

Bushell’s love of the iconic band goes back to when she was eight years old -- which, if you’re doing the math, was only three years ago. The pre-teen rocker recalled performing the drums on “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a TV commercial for English department store John Lewis & Partners.

“Playing Mr. Taylor in that advert got me hooked on Queen,” the young musician explained. “Ever since then I have loved Queen and Mr. Taylor’s playing. So to actually get to play with Mr. Taylor, just, wow!”

Bushell has become a viral star thanks to her popular performances of classic rock tracks. The young musician famously enjoyed a back-and-forth battle with Dave Grohl, which ultimately culminated in Bushell joining Foo Fighters on stage for a performance in Los Angeles earlier this year.

“This person inspired me last year so much,” Grohl admitted before introducing Bushell at the Aug. 26 gig. “In a time when you would pick up your phone or turn on your computer and all you would have was bad news, for that one day you could pick up the phone and see this connection between two people that have never met, making music together and spreading joy and love all across the world.”

“We’ve had the honor to jam with some pretty amazing people over the years,” Grohl continued. “Maybe some Beatles, maybe some Stones, maybe some Pink Floyds. But let me tell you something, this one right now takes the cake.”