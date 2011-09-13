Poplyfe Cover Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are The Champions’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A young rock and soul band from Oakland, PopLyfe, covered Queen's twin anthems 'We Will Rock You' and 'We are the Champions' tonight (Sept. 13) on 'America's Got Talent.' They did not do a very good job.

Which is a shame, because this is the final week of the popular talent competition, with a million dollars and a regular Vegas gig at stake. So far, the guy who sang Sinatra and the electronic-lights dance troupe seem to have bettered our teenaged heroes.

Now before you think we're picking on the six-piece band of youngsters just because we'd much rather get back to reviewing the new Hendrix box set, or even listening to the awesome Prince song from which they seem to have gotten their name, let's hear from the judges:

Comedian and noted germaphobe Howie Mandel: "I believe that you are champions, I believe that some of the notes were a little bit off.. hopefully, people will remember what you did in the past."

Talk show host Piers Morgan: "I thought some of the performance was a bit shaky."

Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne: "Your singing wasn't great tonight."

And these were three people who had just gotten done raving to no end about a ventriloquist act, so it's not like they were setting the bar all that high. To be fair, the band members did well instrumentally, although it was all arranged and presented in a rather puffy, needlessly busy manner.

However, the singing was flat on a number of occasions, and to her credit, the group's vocalist, Kehlani Parrish, seemed to know it, fighting through tears afterwards and admitting she got too caught up in the moment. So cheers to them for their honesty and for their good taste in covers, at least.