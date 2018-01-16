Queen In Concert Through The Years!
You’ve seen the Golden Globe-winning & Academy Award-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody, now check out Queen in concert through the years!
From the early years, as "Bohemian Rhapsody" was hitting the top of the charts for the first time, their triumphant performance at Live Aid, to the final tour, Queen shows why they are a force to be reckoned with. Queen and Freddie Mercury’s stories are also told through official documentaries full of the stories and music which made Queen one of the biggest bands in the world.
Each film has been painstakingly restored and remastered to give you the viewer the highest quality Queen concert experience and are available on DVD or Blu-ray.