Queen Wowed by 13-Year-Old ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Singer

A performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" on a singing competition television show may have helped launch an international singing career again.

Angelina Jordan, a 13-year-old from Norway, sang an understated abridged version of the epic song on a recent episode of America's Got Talent, impressing the audience, judges and the band itself. This morning, Queen retweeted the show's official account, adding, "Wow! What a rendition of #BohemianRhapsody" and tagging Jordan.

You can watch her performance below.

Terry Crews called Jordan's performance on the show "insane," while Alesha Dixon said, "I feel like I am witnessing the birth of something really special, a star, and as they would say in Norway, 'Jeg elsker deg' ['I love you']."

"I think this moment, this time onstage, this song, this performance is going to change your life and career forever," Howie Mandel gushed. "I believe it." Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum heaped their own praise upon the singer, with Klum hitting the Golden Buzzer that sent Jordan on to the next round.

Despite her age, Jordan is no stranger to the harsh glare of the spotlight. In 2014, when she was eight, she won Norway's Got Talent with a series of jazz standards. It earned her a slot performing Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" at that year's Nobel Peace Prize concert. She's since released a Christmas single, an EP and an album. This season of America's Got Talent features champions from global productions of the show.

In 2009, Adam Lambert auditioned for American Idol with "Bohemian Rhapsody," attracting the attention of Queen's Brian May. Queen and Lambert performed "We Are the Champions" on the season finale of the show. A year and a half later, Lambert joined the band for three songs at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and by the summer of 2012, they embarked on their first tour together.