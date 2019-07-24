Queen + Adam Lambert were joined by some special guests during their concert deep in the heart of Texas last night. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders accompanied the group during its performance of the classic Queen song “Fat Bottom Girls.”

Earlier in the day, Queen guitarist Brian May had teased “a big surprise” for the Dallas performance.

He also noted that “the Southern Heat of Texas has inspired [Queen] for 40 years.”

You can watch the video below to see Queen + Adam Lambert perform alongside the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

In an interview with Mojo (as reported by Blabbermouth), May explained how gay singer Freddie Mercury was able to convincingly deliver the lyrics of “Fat Bottom Girls."

"On the face of it, it's a heterosexual song because it's called 'Fat Bottomed Girls,' but I was totally aware of Freddie's proclivities and the fact he was going to sing it,” May said while reflecting on the writing of the song. “Plus, some of the inspiration for the song came from stuff that I saw in Freddie's life as well as my own. So it's actually not so much of a heterosexual song as you might think. [Laughs] It's a sort of pansexual song. There are so many ways you can take it."

Queen + Adam Lambert are currently in the midst of their Rhapsody tour, which will see the band perform all over the U.S. through the end of August. The trek has already included several surprises. In addition to the Cowboys Cheerleaders' appearance, the group unleashed an emphatic new production while celebrating May's 72nd birthday during a recent tour performance.