Clash of the Titans – Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ vs. ‘Hysteria’

We asked you to make an impossible choice in our previous Clash of the Titans, when we put Led Zeppelin's first two records in the ring against each other. Now we're putting another tough quandary in front of you by asking you to choose between a pair of Def Leppard classics.

In one corner, we have 1983's 'Pyromania,' the band's international breakthrough and a multi-platinum, No. 2 hit in the U.S. In the other corner, we have 'Hysteria,' the album that tested fans' patience with a four-year wait -- and then made it all worth it with two sides of immaculately crafted rock 'n' roll that topped the charts in multiple countries and cemented Def Leppard's status as one of the biggest bands on the planet.

Everyone has their favorite songs from 'Pyromania' and 'Hysteria,' but how do you decide which one's the better album? Do you prefer the (ever so slightly) rawer sound of the earlier effort, or do you give the nod to the album that they managed to create after suffering incredible adversity, taking their sound to a whole new level along the way?

It's all up to you, and while we definitely don't envy your task in this Clash of the Titans, you can have fun playing them both back below, and remember -- you can cast a vote once every hour between now and 11:59PM ET on Jan. 25.

Listen to Def Leppard's 'Pyromania'

Listen to Def Leppard's 'Hysteria'

