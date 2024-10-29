Primus in ‘Complete Shock’ After Drummer Abruptly Quits

Primus is dealing with an unexpected change in their lineup.

Tim “Herb” Alexander, the band’s longtime drummer, has quit the group. His departure brings an abrupt end to the rocker’s third run with Primus. Alexander originally joined the band in 1989 before leaving in 1996. He returned when the band reformed in 2003, then left again in 2010. His most recent tenure began in 2013.

In a message shared via social media, the band explained that they received an email from Alexander on Oct. 17, “expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus.”

The band went on to admit that the news “came as a complete shock,” noting that Primus is in the midst of a period of exciting activity.

"On the heels of a wonderful Spring and Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out,” the message explained. “After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has 'lost his passion for playing'. As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.”

How Will Tim Alexander’s Exit Affect Primus’ Plans?

Primus only have two shows left on their 2024 calendar, a pair of performances on Dec. 30 and 31 in Oakland, California. Though the band considered canceling in the wake of Alexander’s exit, both concerts will continue as scheduled with “an augmented version of Primus featuring members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade.”

In 2025, the band will play as part of Tool’s Live in the Sand festival, where the latter group's Danny Carey will fill in on drums. Carey has history with Primus, and previously joined the band in 2014 when Alexander was recovering from open-heart surgery.

Looking ahead to their extended 2025 touring, Primus “plans on searching for the greatest drummer on earth.” The band is scheduled to hit the road for a three month North American tour starting in April.