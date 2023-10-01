Porno for Pyros Postpones Reunion Tour Days Before Intended Start

Porno for Pyros has postponed their reunion tour less than a week before it was scheduled to begin.

The trek, which would have put Perry Farrell’s group on the road for their first proper tour since 1997, was supposed to launch on Oct. 8. In a statement, the band explained that the tour will instead be pushed back “a few months” so that they can finish preparing new material.

“We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate our 30th anniversary with you,” the group wrote to social media. “Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows. Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished.”

When Will Porno for Pyros Release New Music?

Porno for Pyros’ last album, Good God’s Urge, was released in 1996. The group has been largely dormant since then, but began ramping up activity in recent years. Porno for Pyros played the Lolla2020 live-stream event, then performed at a handful of festivals in 2022, including Lollapalooza in Chicago.

The band has been teasing new material for over a year, but little information has been shared regarding an official release date.

In announcing their tour’s postponement, Porno for Pyros told fans to “listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks,” the clearest indication so far that their new material will arrive before the end of 2023.