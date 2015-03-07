Here’s a Sneak Peek at the New Police Documentary

Andy Summers was always the quiet peacemaker in the Police, soothing out the perpetual differences between the more volatile personalities of Sting and Stewart Copeland. Now he's giving fans a glimpse into how he viewed those years in a new documentary, Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police.

Summers has given editor/director Andy Grieve access to the photos he took while on the road. Grieve has married those images to interview and archival footage. Paste has an exclusive clip from the film, in which Summers talks about his passion for photography.

"I began photographing everything around me," he says as a live version of "Reggatta de Blanc" plays underneath. I love the feel of a camera in my hand. It's like a gun. I shoot the world and I possess the tours in a new way.

Calling photography "a private world I can retreat to," he says that, by taking pictures, "gradually, the roads, the hotels, the fans, the limos [...] become a black-and-white tapestry. My relationship to touring shifts. Music and photography merge. The tours begin to unfold like a roll of film; a dream through the lens."

Summers is an accomplished photographer who had exhibitions of his work shown in museums and galleries around the world. He has also published three books, including two that focused on his years in the Police. You can learn more about the books and see some of his pictures on his website.

Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police opens March 20 in New York. You can get more information at the film's website.

See the Police and Other Rockers in the Top 100 Albums of the '70s

Rock's Nastiest Feuds