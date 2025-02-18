Phish Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates
Fresh off their first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, Phish has announced a sprawling summer 2025 tour that will keep them on the road throughout June and July.
The summer trek begins on June 20 in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Phish will play three consecutive nights. They'll play several more two- and three-night stands in Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York and more. The jam band titans have also traded their usual Labor Day stint at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, for a July 4 weekend at Folsom Field in Boulder.
Phish also recently announced an April West Coast tour that includes three nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. In conjunction with those performances, the band will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the Southern California wildfires through their own nonprofit organization, the WaterWheel Foundation.
A ticket request period for Phish's summer tour is currently underway on their website and runs through Feb. 24. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28. You can see their full list of 2025 tour dates below.
Phish Spring and Summer 2025 Tour Dates
April
18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
June
20 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
21 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
22 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
July
3 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
4 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
5 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
9 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
16 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
18 - Chicago, IL - United Center
19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
22 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC