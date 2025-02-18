Phish Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Fresh off their first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, Phish has announced a sprawling summer 2025 tour that will keep them on the road throughout June and July.

The summer trek begins on June 20 in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Phish will play three consecutive nights. They'll play several more two- and three-night stands in Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York and more. The jam band titans have also traded their usual Labor Day stint at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, for a July 4 weekend at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Phish also recently announced an April West Coast tour that includes three nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. In conjunction with those performances, the band will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the Southern California wildfires through their own nonprofit organization, the WaterWheel Foundation.

A ticket request period for Phish's summer tour is currently underway on their website and runs through Feb. 24. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28. You can see their full list of 2025 tour dates below.

Phish Spring and Summer 2025 Tour Dates

April

18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

June

20 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

21 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

22 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July

3 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

4 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

5 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

9 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

16 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

18 - Chicago, IL - United Center

19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

22 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC