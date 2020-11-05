Phil Lynott: ‘Songs for While I’m Away’ Available on Digital Now

Told through interviews with Thin Lizzy band members, colleagues, family members, and anecdotes from the man himself, Songs For While I’m Away, a documentary film by Emer Reynolds, paints the picture of Phil Lynott’s journey from young black boy living in 1950’s working class Dublin to Ireland’s premiere rock star.

The film focuses on some of his iconic songs, from the initial success of “Whiskey In The Jar”, to mid-1970s hits “Jailbreak,” “Waiting For An Alibi,” and of course “The Boys Are Back In Town,” which hit #1 in Ireland, #10 in the UK, and became a hit in the US and Canada, rocketing Thin Lizzy into international superstardom. As a songwriter and poet, Lynott infused his roots into these songs, creating narratives that fans the world over could relate to.

Going a step further, Songs For While I’m Away also traces Lynott’s life beyond Rock ‘N’ Roll, as a father, husband, son, and friend. The film features conversations with Phil’s wife Caroline Taraskevics, and his daughters Sarah Lynott and Catherine Lynott, along with Thin Lizzy members Scott Gorham (guitarist), Eric Bell (guitarist), Darren Wharton (keyboardist), and Midge Ure (guitarist of Thin Lizzy and Ultravox). Additionally, Huey Lewis (Huey Lewis & The News), James Hetfield (Metallica), Adam Clayton (U2), Brush Shiels (Skid Row, 1960’s), Terry O’Neill (Thin Lizzy’s first manager), Suzi Quatro, and others are interviewed in the film, providing a clear, broad view of his life and legacy.

