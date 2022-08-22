Peter Jackson Fighting for Extended Cut of ‘Beatles: Get Back’

Director Peter Jackson says he's in talks with Disney and Apple about releasing an extended cut of 2021's The Beatles: Get Back.

He describes both companies as "reluctant," however, in an interview with Kim Masters' The Business podcast. "They say — and they might be quite right — that there’s no market anymore for extended cuts. But I know that there’s five or six hours of fantastic material that we didn’t include, and I don’t want it to go back into the vaults for 50 years," Jackson argued. "So, let’s just say that it’s a conversation that’s happening, but it’s not necessarily a definitive one at this point."

Jackson also recalled regularly speaking with Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who directed the original 1970 Let It Be film from which the Get Back footage is derived. "He's got a fantastic memory and he and I have become friends," Jackson said, explaining that he would call Lindsay-Hogg to ask him about particular camera shots. "And most of the time he could remember what I was talking about. ... I just wanted to honor the footage that was shot."

Jackson has already confirmed that he's in discussions about making new Beatles movie, though further details weren't yet available. "I’m talking to the Beatles about another project, something very, very different than Get Back,” he told Deadline. “We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary … and that’s all I can really say."

Rock Stars Whose Lives Are Being Turned Into Movies 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Rocketman' and 'The Dirt' have opened the floodgates.

Foreigner, Styx and Don Felder Share Beatles Memories