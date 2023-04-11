Peter Frampton Announces ‘Never Say Never’ US Tour

Peter Frampton has announced a new U.S. tour titled Never Say Never.

The trek will begin on June 21 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and run until Aug. 19 in Sandy, Utah. A complete list of tour dates is available below.

Frampton, who revealed a diagnosis of inclusion-body myositis in early 2019, embarked on a Finale Tour later that year. In the fall of 2022, he performed a series of shows in Europe and the U.K., including a sold-out performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. In January, he performed at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. He now says he's feeling well enough to hit the road once more.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, 'Never Say Never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible," Frampton said in a press release. "I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter."

Tickets for the upcoming concerts will be available beginning April 14.

Peter Frampton, Never Say Never Tour 2023

June 21 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

June 24 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 27 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 28 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

July 2 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park

July 3 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live

July 13 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

July 16 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 18 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 20 - Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

July 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater

July 23 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

July 25 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

July 26 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

July 28 - Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center

July 29 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Aug. 10 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

Aug.12 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

Aug. 13 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

Aug. 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Aug. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

Aug. 19 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater