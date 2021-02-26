Watch Peter Frampton Cover Roxy Music’s ‘Avalon’ for New Album

Peter Frampton has released his version of “Avalon,” the classic song originally released by Roxy Music in 1982. Frampton and his band stay true to the original arrangement in their rendition, layering lush synth sounds, drums and bass. The cover is entirely instrumental, with Frampton using his distinctive guitar sound in lieu of vocals.

“The original is such a perfect piece of music,” Frampton explained in a press release. “I really wanted to get as close to the vocal inflection as I could, and I think I almost did it! It’s a sexy kind of guitar sound, like Bryan Ferry’s vocal, and I’m very proud of it.”

You can watch the Peter Frampton Band perform “Avalon” below.

The track is the latest release from Frampton Forgets the Words, the guitar great’s upcoming LP. The all-instrumental covers album finds Frampton delving into the material of many vaunted artists, including David Bowie, George Harrison, Sly & the Family Stone and Lenny Kravitz. The album’s first single, a rendition of Radiohead’s “Reckoner,” arrived in January.

“This album is a collection of 10 of my favorite pieces of music," the guitarist explained when announcing the release. "My guitar is also a voice, and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do, and I really hope you enjoy it, too.”

Frampton Forgets the Words will be released on April 23 and is available for pre-order now.