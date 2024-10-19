Peter Frampton Honored by Roger Daltrey, Keith Urban at Rock Hall

Peter Frampton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night, and a couple of music’s heavy hitters turned out for the occasion.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey was tasked with officially inducting Frampton, beginning his introductory speech by saying what many people in the room were thinking. “I was astonished that this guy wasn’t inducted 35 years ago," Daltrey declared. "All I can say is it’s about bloody time.”

Daltrey proceeded to run through highlights of Frampton's career, including early stints in the Herd and Humble Pie before going solo. The Who rocker was sure to also mention Frampton's definitive 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive!, describing as "unmatched" and "unprecedented."

After a video portion highlighted many of the guitar great’s further career achievements, Frampton took the stage to rock through a pair of his classic tunes.

What Did Peter Frampton Perform at His Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction?

The acclaimed musician began his set with “Baby (Somethin's Happening)," the track originally released on his 1974 LP Somethin’s Happening, but arguably best-known for opening Frampton Comes Alive!.

From there, Frampton was joined by a "dear, dear friend," country superstar Keith Urban for a rendition of “Do You Feel Like We Do.” The two musicians masterfully interweaved their parts, exchanging guitar lines with growing intensity. Frampton briefly let things calm to a simmer during the song's famous talk box section, only to ratchet up again with Urban towards the end. The accomplished guitarists delivered a fiery close to "Do You Feel Like We Do," resulting in a standing ovation.

Frampton had been eligible for enshrinement for over 25 years, yet didn't earn his first nomination until this year. The rocker's Hall of Fame case got a boost at the 2023 ceremony when he performed with Sheryl Crow for her induction.