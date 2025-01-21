Peter Frampton Announces Spring Tour Dates

Peter Frampton has announced a new tour starting in the spring. The Let's Do It Again! shows will keep the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee on the road for about three weeks.

This latest tour joins Frampton's recent run of shows following a diagnosis of inclusion body myositis (IBM), a degenerative disease of the muscles, in 2019.

After a brief flirting with a farewell tour, Frampton has since gone on the road with fittingly named concert runs: the Never Say Never, Never EVER Say Never and Positively Thankful tours.

"I am so thrilled to be able to come out and play again for you," Frampton noted in a press release announcing the new shows. "It's been a spectacular year, looking forward to seeing everyone soon."

Frampton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October. He was honored by The Who's Roger Daltrey, who inducted Frampton with a speech, and Keith Urban, who joined the inductee for a performance of "Do You Feel Like We Do?"

Frampton also played "Baby (Somethin's Happening)" that night.

Where Is Peter Frampton Performing in 2025?

Frampton's Let's Do It Again! tour dates launch on March 30 with a concert in Uncasville, Connecticut. From there, he will perform in Atlantic City, Niagra Falls and Chicago, before wrapping up on April 19 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday. You can find more information about the tour and tickets on Frampton's website.

The scheduled dates for Frampton's Let's Do It Again! tour are below.

Peter Frampton, Let's Do It Again! Tour 2025

March 30—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

April 3—Bethlehem, PA—Wind Creek Event Center

April 5—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 7—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre New Jersey

April 9—Niagara Falls, ON—OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 11—Carmel, IN—The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

April 15—Milwaukee, WI—The Riverside Theater

April 17—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre

April 19—Mount Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Outdoor Summer Concert Series