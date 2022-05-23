Watch Peter Criss Join Australian Rockers Sisters Doll Onstage

Original Kiss drummer Peter Criss made an appearance with Australian glam-rock band Sisters Doll last night at the Cutting Room in New York City, singing three of his solo tunes with the trio.

You can see a video from the set, courtesy of The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, below.

Backed by Sisters Doll, Criss took to the front of the stage and led the band through renditions of "Don't You Let Me Down" and "You Matter to Me" off his eponymous 1978 solo album and "Words" off his 1980 LP Out of Control. Sisters Doll also closed their set with a cover of Argent's "God Gave Rock and Roll to You," which Kiss revamped in 1991 for the Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey soundtrack under the title "God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II" and included on their 1992 album Revenge.

Criss told the audience he would have loved to hop behind the drum kit, but he "just had major knee surgery so I'm kind of shuffling around here." However, he is set to return to the Cutting Room for a meet-and-greet and showcase with surprise guests on July 23-24. The drummer is also set to perform at Nashville's Creatures Fest next weekend, joining former bandmate and original Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley as well as ex-Kiss guitarists Bruce Kulick and Vinnie Vincent.

Not only will all four living, non-active Kiss alumni be under the same roof, but Criss and Frehley are scheduled to play together at Creatures Fest. "They both spoke, said they were excited about being at Creatures Fest — they were excited about seeing you, the fans — and they talked, and they just thought that what would be great for the fans, for all of us, is if they got together and played some songs during Ace's set," festival promoter Neil Davis said.