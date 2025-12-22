Peter Criss really doesn't want you to buy his new album digitally.

The former Kiss drummer has put his brand-new self-titled solo album for sale at industry-standard prices for vinyl ($33) and compact disc ($15), but has set the download price at a staggering $1,000 on his BandCamp page.

Update 2: Criss' Bandcamp page is now empty.

Update - Several hours after this article was published, Criss posted the following message to his Facebook page:

BANDCAMP UPDATE

Hello KISS Army!

Bandcamp had become an issue and I had requested Flatiron Recordings to disable the account associated with my records before the release day of my New record on December 19, 2025.

I am not in control of the Bandcamp account. Flatiron Recordings is. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and for the misinformation and implication that I am charging $1,000 for a download of my New record - I am Not. Please contact Flatiron Recordings with any purchase questions. Please find another outlet to purchase My New Peter Criss Rock Record . There is a Linktree on my website www.petercriss.net of outlets to purchase my new record. Just click the link for my record and it will show you the Linktree . Please use one of those instead of Bandcamp.

The original article continues below...

The Peter Criss album is also currently not available for streaming on major platforms such as iTunes, Spotify or YouTube.

"Digital purchases are discouraged," reads a note on Criss' BandCamp page. "That's why the high price." However, the site also states that the CD and vinyl editions of Peter Criss come with a download code.

Even without a download code, it's easy to rip digital files from a CD. So if the plan is to thwart illegal file sharing, this is a temporary roadblock at best. Perhaps Criss is just a big believer in physical media.

It should also be noted that the album is currently available for digital download on the iTunes store for just $9.99. (It always helps to comparison shop!)

Read More: Kiss Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Peter Criss is Criss' first album since 2007's One for All, and unlike that jazzy, ballad-heavy effort marks his return to straight-ahead rock and roll. Motley Crue guitarist John 5, David Lee Roth / Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and keyboardist Paul Shaffer all make guest appearances on the album.

Fellow Former Kiss Member Vinnie Vincent is Selling a $225 Single

Criss isn't the only Kiss alumni offering new music at unusually high prices. On Sunday the band's former lead guitarist Vinnie Vincent announced a brand new single, "Ride the Serpent," at the jaw-dropping price of $225. Furthermore, Vincent says he's not going to ship any orders out until (or if) the single receives 1,000 orders.