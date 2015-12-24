Peter Cetera Plans Big Announcement

Peter Cetera may not be reuniting with Chicago when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next April, but he does have some plans. Today, he teased that he will make a big announcement about his involvement in the ceremony at some point early in 2016.

In a post on his website called "ATTENTION!! IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HALL OF FAME!!!" (the all caps was his), he wrote, "Yes, that’s right. Tell all your friends, tell the press, tell radio, TV, newspapers, why you can even tell the Pres, Hillary, Trump everyone. I will make an important announcement on this site after the New Year that will shock the WOOORRRLLDD! Ok, maybe not the world but at least maybe parts of the USA and Canada!'

He continued, "I'll have a statement that will come from me and me only regarding my participation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Until then, have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and I'll speak to you shortly after New Year’s Day with my earthshaking announcement regarding the Hall of Fame! Ciao, Peter."

Cetera left Chicago for a solo career in 1985 that resulted in No. 1 hits in "Glory of Love" and "The Next Time I Fall." Following the news of their induction into the Hall of Fame, the group said that they were open to having him back with the group for the ceremony. However, Robert Lamm said that Cetera, in an e-mail exchange with the keyboardist, "emphatically declined" to play with his former band.

