Paul Stanley Says Peter Criss Has ‘Always Been Negative’

In Paul Stanley's new book, Backstage Pass, he discusses the current status of his relationships with his former Kiss bandmates Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

While he says it's "nice" to have Frehley "back in a larger capacity in my life" due to the "shared magic" of their history, he's not at all complimentary toward Criss, suggesting that the drummer has a bad attitude that prevents him from enjoying life.

"Peter unfortunately is a different story," he notes. "I don't think Peter has any life. He seems consumed by some kind of reality that his wife tells him. He's always been negative and always maintained an us-against-them mentality. I don't want that in my life."

Stanley says the issue isn't "about having differences, because I'm sure Ace and I have differences. It's Peter's overall sense of anger and resentment and feeling like a victim. He needs to acknowledge his participation and then change things. I think Peter's life is probably very one-dimensional, uninteresting, un-stimulating -- which is a result of seeing the world negatively and seeing everyone from the band members to the hotel service people as disrespectful."

He concludes by stating, "That's not a world anyone should live in, and I don't want to be a part of it." He then compares life to a game of dodgeball: Avoid getting knocked out while watching those around you get hit.

Backstage Pass, a follow-up to Stanley's 2014 memoir Face the Music, arrives tomorrow and promises to go "deeper into his personal life and his home today, life on and off the stage, revealing what he's learned from a lifetime as the frontman of the iconic band Kiss, and how he brings his unique sensibility not only to his superstar music career but to every area of his life – from business to parenting to health and happiness.”

