Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to George Harrison

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have shared touching online tributes to George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of their late Beatles bandmate's death.

Harrison died on Nov. 29, 2001 at age 58, following a battle with cancer. "Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago," McCartney wrote on Twitter. "I miss my friend so much. Love, Paul."

In a separate post, Starr said: "Peace and love to you, George. I miss you man. Peace and love, Ringo."

McCartney said he was thankful to have had a final visit with Harrison in 2001. "He was still laughing and joking, very brave man," McCartney told reporters on the day Harrison died. "I'm just privileged to have known him and I love him like he's my brother. It's a very sad day for me and for a lot of other people, but I think he would have wanted us to get on and be loving and remember him as the great man he was."

Starr caught up with Harrison the last time in Switzerland, where he was being treated for his illness. “I was going to Boston, ’cause my daughter had a brain tumor,” Starr later recalled in the 2011 Harrison documentary, Living in the Material World. “And I said, ‘Well, I gotta go to Boston,’ and [Harrison] goes — they’re the last words I heard him say, actually — and he said, ‘Do you want me to come with ya?’ So that’s the incredible side of George.”

The anniversary of Harrison's death arrives on the heels of The Beatles: Get Back series, which premiered on Disney+ last week. The documentary focuses on footage shot during the making of the group's final album, Let It Be.

