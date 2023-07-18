Paul McCartney to Launch Podcast, ‘McCartney: A Life in Lyrics’

Paul McCartney will discuss some of his best-known songs in an upcoming podcast, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, set to debut on Sept. 20.

Each episode will focus on one song featuring McCartney in conversation with poet Paul Muldoon, who wrote the foreword to McCartney’s 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which will be released in paperback on Nov. 7.

"I wanted to become a person who wrote songs and wanted to be someone whose life was in music,” McCartney says in a trailer for the podcast.

Season One of the series will feature several Beatles classics like "Eleanor Rigby," "Back in the USSR," "Let It Be" and "Penny Lane," plus some McCartney solo selections like "Live and Let Die," "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey" and "Here Today." "It was like going back to an old snapshot album, looking back on work I haven't thought much about for quite a few years," McCartney said of the process.

You can watch the trailer below.

All 12 episodes will be available to stream with a Pushkin+ membership when the series debuts or listeners can stream the first episode on that day at iHeartRadio, Apple, Spotify and other podcast platforms. Episodes will then be released every week. Season Two will follow next February.

"When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations," Muldoon noted. "It was McCartney unfiltered."