CBS has announced Paul McCartney will join James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” during The Late Late Show’s upcoming London episodes.

McCartney’s appearance on the popular segment has been rumored since he and Corden were spotted in Liverpool on June 9, visiting several Beatles-related sites. Among their stops were McCartney’s childhood home, as well as the famous roundabout on Penny Lane, as mentioned in the song of the same title.

McCartney also played a set of Beatles songs at a “secret gig” at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Pub.

While they tour around Liverpool in the segment, McCartney and Corden will sing a medley of the Fab One’s hits and some “brand new material,” according to CBS.

Granted, singing “brand new material” with Corden could mean singing about how bad Liverpool smells or some other made-up nonsense created on the spot for laughs. McCartney has, however, been hinting at releasing new music this year, mentioning on his website in January that he was “putting the finishing touches” on a new album, which would be his first since New in 2013.

He has also recently tweeted two photos, apparently from a recording studio, as well as a curious drawing (see above right) whose significance is as yet undetermined (we think it’s either a reference to some Illuminati symbol, or a train track leading into a tunnel, or possibly the old nutrition pyramid, with all meat removed and a rainbow behind it).

The Late Late Show’s London episodes will air the week of June 18.