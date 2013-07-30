We are pleased to present the premiere of 'Straw Into Gold,' the new song from Paul Allen and the Underthinkers, featuring a big assist from Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Allen is of course best known as the co-founder of Microsoft, but he's also been a guitar player and songwriter since his teenage years. His first-ever album, 'Everywhere at Once,' arrives via Sony Legacy on Aug. 5 and also features guest appearances from Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde, Derek Trucks, Roger Waters‘ tour guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo and Ivan Neville. Proceeds from the sales of ‘Everywhere at Once”s will go toward the EMP Museum‘s educational programs.

Allen demonstrates his electric guitar skills quite nicely on 'Straw Into Gold,' which also features Nancy Wilson on mandolin and a particularly dynamic and intense lead vocal from her sister Ann. You can keep up with all of Allen's charitable and music efforts at his official website, PaulAllen.com.