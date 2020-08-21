Ozzy Osbourne Says Trump is ‘Acting Like a Fool’ in Wake of COVID

Ozzy Osbourne has accused Donald Trump of "acting like a fool" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this,” the Black Sabbath frontman lamented of the president's response to the virus in an interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool.”

Osbourne went on to admit he doesn’t “really like to talk politics that much,” but frustrations with Trump’s actions have left the rocker exhausted. “There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That's fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

Ozzy, who was born in England, would never be eligible to run for president - not that he has any political aspirations. Still, that didn’t stop the rocker from explaining how differently from Trump he’d approach the position.

"If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics," Osbourne declared. "Because the fucking guy you've got in there now doesn't know that much about it, I don't think. The Constitution says that anyone can be president. But it's not like anyone could be a fucking heart surgeon and just go in with a scalpel. You have to know what you're fucking doing.”

This isn’t the first time the Prince of Darkness and the leader of the free world have butted heads. In 2019, Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, expressed outrage after Trump used the rocker’s classic song “Crazy Train” in a video without consent.