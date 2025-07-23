Fans mourning the death of Ozzy Osbourne gathered and left flowers in his hometown of Birmingham and at his Walk of Fame star in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, tributes continued to be shared from around the world by musicians hailing the Prince of Darkness after his death on Tuesday at the age of 76.

His Black Sabbath bandmates, Judas Priest, Elton John and others had previously expressed their sadness at his death, with some recalling their favorite moments with Osbourne and most sending condolences to his widow, Sharon, and her family.

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Shares Poignant Reaction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

At the Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street, Birmingham, fans laid flowers in front of the image of Osbourne, which was soon hidden from view as the tributes extended along the seat.

The bridge, which spans the 250-year-old Birmingham Canal, was renamed in 2019 for the band that had formed nearby. Guitarist Tony Iommi said at the time: “The bridge name and commemorative bench are both terrific, and we’re thrilled that everyone can now enjoy what has become a special location for Black Sabbath history.”

A webcam overlooking the scene can be accessed by entering an email address on the Black Sabbath Bench website.

Other locations in Birmingham were also being used as shrines. The city’s Museum and Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero until Sept. 28 and has added a condolences book for visitors. “We know that many fans will want to pay tribute to him,” the museum said in a statement. “Opening hours have been extended to 7 p.m. on Wednesday ... to allow as many fans as possible to pay their respects.”

In the US, mourners paid respects at 6780 Hollywood Blvd., where Osbourne’s Walk of Fame star was unveiled in 2002. “To say that this is an honor is not enough,” he said at the ceremony. “This is just so overwhelming, with all of you turning out so early in the morning to see my old butt.”

Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Continue

Alice Cooper shared a video shot at his performance in Wales Tuesday night, which began moments after he had been told of Osbourne’s death. “We all know that time is going to take us rockers,” Cooper said, “but when the giants fall, it’s really hard to accept. Even though everybody saw it coming with Ozzy, it just took our breath away when it happened.”

He added that Osbourne “brought the humor to the rock business” and concluded, “We’re gonna miss you, man.” Metallica – who earlier posted a picture with Osbourne along with a broken heart emoji – said, “It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant. ... Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and most of all, friend are a few that come to mind.

“Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant. … He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed.”

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx shared a personal memory: “My daughter Frankie set up a stand to sell duct tape wallets … in an area both Ozzy and I used to live in called Hidden Hills, California. I was standing there with my daughter, and all of a sudden, I hear Ozzy yelling my name. … [He] came running over to our little stand and asked what was going on. I told him and he laughed and said, ‘Well then, I’ll take them all.’

“That was Ozzy. I will forever be grateful he gave our little ratty band from Hollywood our first big break. …Thank you for the music, your kindness and wicked wicked sense of humor. Journey well, our friend.”

All on the Board – a London Underground station sign that’s become popular for sending inspirational messages related to topical events, spawning a bestselling book by its creators – chose Osbourne as the subject of the daily notice.

Describing him as “the world’s favorite rock ’n’ roll rebel,” it read, “Mr. Crowley isn’t paranoid today as he’s crying tears for you; life and music changes, but out love for you will remain, Mama knows you’re going home to paradise where a dreamer can dream and there is no rain. You didn’t just ride the crazy train – you also drove it, too.”

A roadie for Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth reported on the band’s decision to pay tribute at their show in Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday night. “Just before soundcheck, the news that Ozzy had died began to filter through,” he wrote. “The band … learnt ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ in the dressing room. They had time to run it through twice before the show, and they absolutely smashed it! It was raw, it was emotional, and it was a fitting tribute to a legend.”

Ghost dedicated the night’s show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to Osbourne. Mastermind Tobias Forge, in character as Papa V Perpetua, told the audience, “For being the prince of darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light … we’re going to tap into that tonight and carry it forward through a time of darkness.”