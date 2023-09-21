Ozzy Osbourne Says He’ll Refuse Any Future Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne said he’d refuse any future surgery after the one he was currently facing because he can't undergo any more time under the knife.

The Black Sabbath icon has been the subject of a series of operations in recent years, resulting from a quad bike accident, a fall at home and other incidents. Those issues, which have made walking difficult for him, led to the cancellation of his farewell tour and of a hoped-for one-off performance at this year’s Power Trip festival in early October.

But in the most recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 74-year-old said, “Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck … [and] it is going to be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, it’s it. I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

Joking that he's had so much surgery it was “like going for a fucking haircut now,” he continued: “My feet feel like I’ve got bricks tied to them when I’m walking. I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I’ve got diving boots on. … I think it’s the nerves.”

Ozzy Osbourne Remains Defiant

Osbourne added a note of defiance, insisting his condition had improved. “I was thinking, ‘Maybe I just need to get up off my ass and walk around the block a few times,’” he noted. Referring to regular paparazzi shots that he said aimed to make him look unsteady, he said, “It’s ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs’ – I’m far from being on my last legs.”

Osbourne and wife Sharon’s planned return to their native England remains on hold until doctors give the singer permission to travel. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the couple’s daughter Kelly said of the Power Trip cancellation: “We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show.

“He could do it right now if he sat in a chair because the voice is there; there’s nothing wrong with the voice. … He said that if he can’t give his fans what they paid to see, he won’t do it. There is nobody [who] loves their friends as much as Dad does.”