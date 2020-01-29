Ozzy Osbourne Says He Isn’t Worried About Death

Ozzy Osbourne says he doesn't dwell on his own mortality, despite numerous health issues including a recently revealed Parkinson's diagnosis.

"Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come? I think about it; I don’t worry about it," the longtime Black Sabbath singer tells Kerrang. "I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all."

Osbourne, 71, postponed all of his 2019 tour dates after falling and injuring himself while recovering from pneumonia. The accident dislodged metal rods that were inserted in his body following a near-fatal 2003 quad-bike accident, leading to further damage in his back, neck and shoulders. He recently shared that he was diagnosed with PRKN 2, a form of Parkinson's, in February.

"Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health," Osbourne continued. "That thing knocked the shit out of me, man, but I'm still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so fucking hard sometimes."

Osbourne has used music to rejuvenate his spirits. His 12th studio album, Ordinary Man is due Feb. 21, and includes a title-track collaboration with Elton John and Slash.

"If you saw me at the beginning of last year you'd think I was fucked," he told Kerrang. "But I honestly think making this album is the best medicine I could have had. I was doing something, something I like to do. I wish I could do more, but it just felt great."

The North American leg of his farewell "No More Tours II" trek then kicks off May 27 in Atlanta, Ga. (Before the 2020 Grammys, where he presented the Best Rap Album award, Osbourne noted that he plans to keep that schedule "if [he's] well enough.") A new documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy, also premieres in March at the South By Southwest film festival.

