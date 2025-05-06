Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Finally Giving Up ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’

For decades, Ozzy Osbourne has been the human incarnate of all things rock n’ roll. Now, the legendary frontman says he’s ready to leave the lifestyle behind.

Now 76 years old, Osbourne has faced a long list of health problems. The metal icon is poised to officially retire from performing following Back to the Beginning, Black Sabbath’s star-studded farewell event, scheduled for July 5 in Birmingham, England. As Ozzy says goodbye to touring, he’s also saying goodbye to his old way of living.

“It is time,” the singer admitted to The Guardian. “I lived on the road for 50-odd years, and I’ve kind of got used to not picking up my bags and getting on the bus again. I don’t smoke dope or do any of the rock star lifestyle any more. I’m kind of like a homebody. I never go out. I never hang out in bars – I don’t drink. So what the fuck is out there for me?”

Osbourne admitted that some aspects of a subdued life in retirement were unappealing.

“I hate going shopping with my wife,” he declared. “I feel like stabbing myself in the neck after half an hour.”

Still, the trailblazing vocalist has more important things in mind as he ponders life after rock.

“It’s time for me to spend some time with my grandkids,” Ozzy remarked. “I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

Who Is Playing at Back to the Beginning?

Black Sabbath's farewell show will feature an incredible array of talent from across the rock and metal worlds. The list of performers includes Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Slayer, Tool, Anthrax, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Steven Tyler and more.

Osbourne is doing everything he can to prepare for the event, but he cautioned fans not to expect a full set.

“We’re only playing a couple of songs each. I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off’, because it’s just going to be … what’s the word? … a sample,” Osbourne noted. “You’re going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath."