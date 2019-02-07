Ozzy Osbourne ‘Doing Much Better’ Following Hospitalization

Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly on the road to recovery after complications with the flu landed the former Black Sabbath frontman in the hospital. News of Ozzy’s improved health came courtesy of his son, Jack Osbourne, who posted an update via Instagram.

Things seemed much scarier earlier this week when wife, Sharon Osbourne, tweeted that Ozzy had been admitted to the hospital under doctor’s orders. The news triggered an outpouring of support, with fans all over the world sending the Prince of Darkness well-wishes via social media. Even former Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi chimed in, tweeting a picture of the two performing together along with a message wishing Osbourne a “speedy recovery”.

Osbourne's recent hospitalization is just the latest instance of health problems plaguing the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. In 2018, he suffered a serious cut on his thumb that caused it to swell to “the size of a fuckin’ light bulb.” The rocker was diagnosed with multiple staph infections in his hand and underwent emergency surgery to prevent further damage and potential death. The infliction caused him to postpone several show dates at the time. More recently, Osbourne was forced to postpone additional tour dates in the U.K. and Europe due to an upper respiratory infection.

The singer is in the midst of his No More Tours 2 farewell tour - which he claims to be a swan song from touring, but not live performances entirely. The trek is currently scheduled to resume on March 9 at the Download Festival in Sydney, Australia.