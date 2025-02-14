Hear Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison’s ‘Gods of Rock N Roll’

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison have teamed up again for an epic new single titled "Gods of Rock N Roll." You can listen to it below.

The song, which follows the duo's successful collaboration "Crack Cocaine," features a score composed by Cinderella drummer Fred Coury and performed by the 61-piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra, along with the John Burroughs High School choir. Morrison's bandmate and Idol guitarist Steve Stevens delivers a fiery solo.

"Gods of Rock N Roll" dates back 10 years, when it first appeared as "Gods" on Morrison's 2015 album God Shaped Hole. The new version will appear on a deluxe digital edition of Morrison's star-studded 2024 album The Morrison Project, which comes out next week. The original album featured Al Jourgensen of Ministry, John 5, Corey Taylor and Steve Vai, among others. The deluxe edition includes a Cypress Hill collaboration.

"Ozzy and I have breathed new life into what we always felt was a huge song," Morrison said in a statement. "'Gods of Rock N Roll' was written 10 years ago in a South American hotel room, but with this re-recording we both feel we have finally made the song what it was always meant to be — a huge emotive ballad."

Speaking to Kerrang! about the collaboration, Osbourne said: "Billy and I wrote 'Gods of Rock N Roll' together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago. This re-recorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 fucking years for him to listen to me."

Osbourne is set to play his final concert and reunite with the original Black Sabbath lineup for the star-studded Back to the Beginning show on July 5 at Birmingham, England's Villa Park.